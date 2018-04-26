Boulder-based software company raises $2M in equity offering

BOULDER — Techtonic Group Inc., a Boulder-based technology company, has raised $2 million in capital.
The company raised the funds in an equity offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23. Techtonic did not return a request for more information.
The company provides software improvements for clients, according to its website, including full stack development, consulting and team integration.
