Banner Health opening urgent-care center in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Phoenix-based Banner Health is set to open an urgent-care center in Fort Collins on Tuesday, May 1, its third in Northern Colorado.

Banner Urgent Care, at 3617 S. College Ave. Suite C, is an alternative to visiting an emergency room. It will offer treatment and evaluations for patients with non-life-threatening conditions.

Banner Health operates urgent-care centers in Loveland and Greeley.

It accepts walk-ins and pre-scheduled appointments available online. The urgent care is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week.

“Urgent care is a modern medical-care service that is commonly overlooked and underutilized in our community,” said Devin Minior, chief medical officer for Banner Urgent Care Services.

“With summer right around the corner, we wanted to take this time to let the community know that typical summer or warm weather-related injuries can be treated at our urgent-care facility as opposed to going to the emergency department with a faster response rate and a more cost-effective bill for patients.”

Banner Health recommends using the new urgent care facility for treatment of the following injuries and symptoms: