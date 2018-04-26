Banner Health opening urgent-care center in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Phoenix-based Banner Health is set to open an urgent-care center in Fort Collins on Tuesday, May 1, its third in Northern Colorado.
Banner Urgent Care, at 3617 S. College Ave. Suite C, is an alternative to visiting an emergency room. It will offer treatment and evaluations for patients with non-life-threatening conditions.
Banner Health operates urgent-care centers in Loveland and Greeley.
It accepts walk-ins and pre-scheduled appointments available online. The urgent care is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., seven days a week.
“Urgent care is a modern medical-care service that is commonly overlooked and underutilized in our community,” said Devin Minior, chief medical officer for Banner Urgent Care Services.
“With summer right around the corner, we wanted to take this time to let the community know that typical summer or warm weather-related injuries can be treated at our urgent-care facility as opposed to going to the emergency department with a faster response rate and a more cost-effective bill for patients.”
Banner Health recommends using the new urgent care facility for treatment of the following injuries and symptoms:
- Broken/fractured limb — As long as the bone isn’t popping through the skin or is angulated (abnormal or “L” shape in the affected area), the urgent-care facility can conduct X-rays and treatment and offer recommendations to visit a specialist for additional support.
- Rolled ankle — In addition to having X-rays on site, the urgent care can conduct splinting/wrapping care if immobilization is needed.
- Snake bite – Unless you are bitten by a rattlesnake, which would require antivenom and is only found in an emergency department, other snake bites and stings can be addressed in the urgent care.
- First-degree burn/sunburn — Painful burns and sunburns can be evaluated, treated and cleaned at an urgent care and then the patient can be moved to the emergency department, if needed.
- Dehydration — Urgent care uses IVs to rehydrate patients.
- Body pain — General body pain in the back, head, face and/or abdominal can be evaluated and treated in the urgent care. Higher risk pain in the chest or heart, or difficulty breathing, should be addressed at an emergency department.
- Common illnesses — The vast majority of common illnesses including the flu, strep throat, colds and mild injuries can be treated in the urgent care.
