Ball declares dividend, announces stock-repurchase plan

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp.’s (NYSE: BLL) board of directors on Wednesday declared a cash dividend of 10 cents per share, payable June 15, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2018.

The board also approved the repurchase by the company of up to a total of 25 million shares of its common stock. The repurchase authorization replaces all previous authorizations.

Ball will report its first quarter 2018 earnings next week, Thursday, May 3.

Ball Corp. supplies packaging solutions for beverage, food and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government.

Ball Corp. and its subsidiaries employ 18,300 people worldwide and 2017 net sales were $11 billion, the company reported. More information is available at the company’s website.