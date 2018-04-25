Windsor board approves incentive package for mill

WINDSOR — An economic incentive will help redevelopers of the Windsor Mill complete a project that was delayed by an arson fire last August.

The Greeley Tribune reported that the Windsor Town Board has authorized a $1.84 million incentive package to help Blue Ocean Enterprises Inc. restart the project at Third and Main Streets in Windsor.

The money will go toward public and facade improvements on the mill, the Tribune reported.

The Downtown Development Authority will also contribute $500,000 to the project.