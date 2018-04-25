Body parts businesses may soon be regulated

MONTROSE — A bill has passed the Colorado Senate to restrict activities that were commonplace at a Montrose funeral home/body parts business. The bill still must pass the House and be signed by the governor.

Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors, a funeral home in Montrose, also operated a body parts business. Misconduct was alleged. The FBI raided the funeral home earlier this year and the funeral home lost its license to operate.

According to a report in the Denver Post, the operation may be the only one in the country that combined a funeral home and a body parts business. Body parts companies sell human organs to research institutions, not for transplant. Tissue banks are already regulated.