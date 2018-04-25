ANB installs anti-skimming technology on ATMs

BOULDER — ANB Bank, which is based in Denver but has a Boulder branch, has installed anti-skimming software and hardware on its ATMs to help protect customers from fraud that has become common across the country.

The technology will alert the bank if someone tries to install skimmers and shut down the ATM until it can be checked for an intrusion, according to the report in the Boulder Daily Camera.

The Camera said that ANB Bank has 30 branches in Colorado, Wyoming and Kansas.