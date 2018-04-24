Temple Grandin takes stage for school bearing her name

BOULDER — Dr. Temple Grandin, Ph.D., will join with two other brain and educational research experts to lead a discussion at “Meeting of the Minds,” an event in Boulder that supports the school that bears Temple Grandin’s name.

The Temple Grandin School, a school that uses Grandin’s experiences to provide learning opportunities for middle- and high-school students, conducts the Meeting of the Minds event each year. The school specializes in individualized, strength-based academic learning coupled with real-world experiences.

“At Temple Grandin School, we are concerned not just with the education of our students in middle and high school, but also with where they will go and what they will do when they graduate,” said school founder Jennifer Wilger.

Joining Grandin will be Liane Holliday Willey, a renowned author and speaker on autism spectrum conditions; and Alix Generous, a mental health activist whose TED talk “My Inner Life with Aspergers” has received 1.6 million views.

Moderating the discussion will be Jane Miller, a food industry executive with experience working with startups and Fortune 500 companies.

The panel will discuss “Neurodiversity, Women and the Spirit of Courage.” The discussion will address unique challenges of women with regard to neurodiversity.

Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University and a best-selling author, autism activist and consultant to the livestock industry.

More than 3.5 million Americans live with an autism spectrum disorder in the United States, or one out of every 68 births. The number of people with autism is growing. And as Grandin has demonstrated, their numbers include many creative, divergent thinkers with the potential to make a positive impact on business, recreation and other aspects of community life.

Meeting of the Minds will be held at eTown Hall, Boulder, on April 30 at 5:30 p.m. People may find additional information or purchase tickets here.