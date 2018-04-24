Techstars’ corporate investment fund raises $21.6 million

BOULDER — Techstars Corporate Partner LLC, a venture-capital branch of Techstars, raised $21.6 million.

The pooled investment fund filed a Form D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a total of $60 million on April 23. Techstars Investments Management LLC, Techstars Central LLC and Techstars co-founders David Brown and David Cohen, as well as Mark Solon, were listed as related persons. Techstars did not return a request for more information.

The Boulder-based accelerator also announced on April 23 it was opening an accelerator program in Bangalore, India. The program will focus on startups across several sectors and stages and will work with both B2B and B2C companies.