Leapfrog gives 4 hospitals in region an ‘A’ for patient safety

Four hospitals in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado region have received a grade of “A” for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.,-based organization aiming to improve health-care quality and safety in hospitals.

Longmont United Hospital in Longmont, affiliated with Centura Health; UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, and Banner Health’s McKee Medical Center in Loveland and the Northern Colorado Medical Center in Greeley received As.

The Leapfrog Group assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care. There were 750 hospitals nationwide that received an A.

Hospitals in the region that received a grade of B were UCHealth’s Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Boulder Community Foothills Hospital in Boulder, the Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton and SCL’s Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette.

Centura Health’s Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville received a grade of C.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was developed by health-care experts and uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,500 U.S. hospitals twice a year, in the spring and fall.

Of the approximately 2,500 hospitals graded, 30 percent earned an A, 28 percent earned a B, 35 percent a C, 6 percent a D and 1 percent an F.

Leah Binder, president and chief executive of The Leapfrog Group, said Leapfrog has the only national rating of how well hospitals protect patients from preventable harm and death, such as medical errors, infections, and injuries.

“Receiving an ‘A’ safety grade means a hospital is among the best in the country for preventing these terrible problems and putting their patients first, 24 hours a day,” she said.