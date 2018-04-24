Brinkman building vision-surgery center in Longmont

LONGMONT — Several eye doctors are partnering to build a surgery center near their Eye Care Center of Northern Colorado in Longmont.

MBRAT Global LLC, registered to Dr. Joel S. Myers, who specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive eye and facial plastic surgery at the eye-care center, is behind the construction of a 10,230-square-foot medical-office building at 1390 Dry Creek Drive in the Longmont Business Center in south Longmont.

The Advanced Vision Surgery Center is being built adjacent to the eye-care center at 1400 Dry Creek Drive, which was constructed in 2005. The general contractor for the project is Fort Collins-based Brinkman Construction. Denver-based Marasco & Associates Inc. designed the building.

The surgery center will include two operating rooms and medical offices. The center will offer Lasik, retinal surgery, corneal transplants and plastic surgery of the eye and face, according to plans submitted to the Longmont planning department.

The owners of the facility are doctors who will practice in the new building. MBRAT Global acquired the 1.14-acres of vacant land on which the surgery center is being built in 2013 for $300,000, according to Boulder County public records.