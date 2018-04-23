Skiers develop new, interchangeable binding system

Ski season may be almost over, but a new Colorado company hopes to capitalize on the industry with ski bindings that are interchangeable between skis.
According to a BusinessDen report, Kyle Rajaniemi, 29, has invented a tool-free plate system called Crossover that will permit skiers to easily move from ski to ski using the same bindings.
Sponsored Content
Elevations Credit Union Opens Its Doors in Midtown Fort Collins
Member-owned not-for-profit Elevations Credit Union has a new branch in Midtown Fort Collins, featuring business bankers, commercial lenders and more.
He has launched a crowdfunding effort to kick start his company and ramp up production.
Rajaniemi and his partner, Cameron Nazminia, developed the concept and the product.
Leave a Reply