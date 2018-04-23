Skiers develop new, interchangeable binding system

Ski season may be almost over, but a new Colorado company hopes to capitalize on the industry with ski bindings that are interchangeable between skis.

According to a BusinessDen report, Kyle Rajaniemi, 29, has invented a tool-free plate system called Crossover that will permit skiers to easily move from ski to ski using the same bindings.

He has launched a crowdfunding effort to kick start his company and ramp up production.

Rajaniemi and his partner, Cameron Nazminia, developed the concept and the product.