Office Evolution expands to Texas

LOUISVILLE — Office Evolution, a national coworking franchise company based in Louisville, is opening its first Texas locations.

Office Evolution teamed with local entrepreneurs, Leigh and Fritz Fowler, to open a new business center in Houston. It will be the first of three planned for the central west part of the city.

The 8,700-square-foot center will be located at 1300 W. Sam Houston Parkway S., Suite 100. The space will have 24/7 access, and members can choose from various packages that include telephone answering services and administrative support, among other options.

A grand opening for the location is scheduled for April 26.

The Fowlers have franchise rights for two additional centers in Houston.

The plan is to eventually open nine locations across Texas.