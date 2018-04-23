Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

New football helmet material prompts state grant

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — A new startup hopes to produce football helmets that are safer thanks to a new padding material.

According to a report in the Denver Post, the company originated at the University of Colorado Denver. Last week, it received a state Office of Economic Development and International Trade grant of $165,000 to test the new padding.

The company, Impressio Inc., received a grant a month earlier from the NFL and Football Research Inc. to develop the liquid crystal material.

Football has come under scrutiny in recent years because of long-term detrimental effects of concussions on the brain health of athletes.

 



 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>