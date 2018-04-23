New football helmet material prompts state grant

DENVER — A new startup hopes to produce football helmets that are safer thanks to a new padding material.

According to a report in the Denver Post, the company originated at the University of Colorado Denver. Last week, it received a state Office of Economic Development and International Trade grant of $165,000 to test the new padding.

The company, Impressio Inc., received a grant a month earlier from the NFL and Football Research Inc. to develop the liquid crystal material.

Football has come under scrutiny in recent years because of long-term detrimental effects of concussions on the brain health of athletes.