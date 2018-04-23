Cripple Creek permits major casino expansion

CRIPPLE CREEK — Bronco Billy’s casino has received approval for a $70 million expansion.

The Cripple Creek City Council approved the plan last week, according to a report in the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The expansion will include a six-story, 200-room hotel, according to the Gazette. The project first had to overcome objections that it did not comply with rules governing the historic nature of the community.

Developer Full House Resorts used the Project of Special Merit ordinance to secure approval. The ordinance permits new construction that complements existing architecture.

The expanded casino and hotel will permit more visitors to extend their stay. Currently only about 15 percent of visitors can be accommodated in existing lodging.