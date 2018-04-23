Boulder to conduct second retail study

BOULDER — With Boulder sales taxes flat, the Boulder City Council has set aside money to figure out why.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported that the city plans to spend $75,000 on a city-wide study. This follows on the heels of a $75,000 study involving just the downtown area.

The downtown study will be presented to the city council in July, the Camera said. One recommended action from that study suggests that the city get more aggressive in recruiting retail to replace those companies that have left.