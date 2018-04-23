Arca Biopharma and Medtronic extend collaboration

WESTMINSTER — Arca Biopharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) have extended their U.S., Canadian and European Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement for another year.

The agreement will now go until April 2019.

Under the collaboration, Medtronic has supported the clinical trial use of its continuous monitoring devices and managed analysis of patients’ cardiac rhythms. Arca Biopharma has been using Medtronic devices in its development of Gencaro, a beta-blocker for patients with chronic heart failure. Arca is applying precision medicine to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular disease.