Woodward will move 65 jobs from Fort Collins to Poland

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) will move 65 jobs to Poland, even as it relocates 300 jobs from California to Fort Collins.

The Coloradoan reports that the Fort Collins-based aerospace and industrial-systems company will shift jobs related to electronic-control systems to Krakow, Poland. A Woodward spokeswoman told the Coloradoan that some of the workers affected by the move will be retained for employment at the company’s renovated Drake Road campus.

That campus will house 300 workers in airframe systems as the company relocates a plant from Duarte, Calif., to Fort Collins. Woodward recently took a $17 million charge related to the Duarte relocation.