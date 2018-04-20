Unemployment rates in NoCo, Boulder Valley decline in March

DENVER — The unemployment rates in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties declined in March compared with February, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s monthly jobs report released Friday.

All counties in the Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley region had rates below 3 percent.

The jobless rates for March in Boulder and Larimer counties were 2.5 percent compared with 2.9 percent in February. The jobless rate was 2.6 percent in Broomfield, down from 2.9 percent in the previous month, and Weld County’s rate was 2.7 percent, a decline from 3.1 percent.

Boulder County’s rate in March was two-tenths of a percentage point higher compared with a year ago. Larimer County’s rate in March was one-tenth of a percentage point higher than the same period a year ago. Broomfield and Weld counties rates in March were the same as year ago,

Larimer County had 193,384 people working with 5,001 seeking a job. In Boulder, 187,440 people held jobs in March, while 4,879 were looking for work. Weld County had 157,196 people employed with 4,380 looking for work, and Broomfield County had 37,714 workers and 990 people seeking employment.

According to a survey of households, the unemployment rate in Colorado was unchanged from February to March at 3 percent. The number of people actively participating in the labor force increased 7,400 over the month to 3,049,300 and the number of people reporting themselves as employed increased 9,200 to 2,958,700, causing the number of unemployed to decrease 1,900. However, due to rounding, the unemployment rate was unchanged from February at 3 percent.

The U.S. unemployment rate was also unchanged in March at 4.1 percent.