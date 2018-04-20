HobbyDB raises $450,000 in equity offering

BOULDER — HobbyDB, a Boulder-based database and marketplace for collectible items, has raised $450,000.

The company raised the funds through an equity offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13.

The funds help the company break even, said CEO Christian Braun, which marks a turning point for the company as it begins to be profitable. In addition to building databases for collectible items, HobbyDB has also built marketplaces dedicated to certain items. Rather than having to comb through eBay, enthusiasts can buy and sell on a marketplace tailor-made to their interests.

“We’ve seen explosive growth,” Braun said. “To break even is one important point on the growth curve. We plan to continue to grow all aspects of the business. We’re building a database of collectibles, and we’re investing heavily in building that up. We want to build that out and get more users and sellers on more of the marketplaces.”

In October, HobbyDB raised $325,000, which went to building its databases.