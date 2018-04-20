Fort Collins selects Elevations for financial education to employees

FORT COLLINS — The city of Fort Collins said Friday it has selected Boulder-based Elevations Credit Union to tailor programs to further the financial well-being of city employees.

Elevations will provide financial education and training, such as onsite seminars at the city’s headquarters. Programs will address online financial education and special events for city employees covering financial topics.

Bryan Watkins, Elevations’ Northern Colorado market president, said there is no compensation involved with the credit union’s affiliation with the city. He said the upside to teaming with the city provides Elevations with exposure to potential customers, and it will enhance its brand awareness. The city has approximately 2,400 full-time and seasonal employees.

Watkins said Elevations has a vested interest in the communities it serves.

The city considers the affiliation with Elevations as an addition to employee benefits.

Kelly DiMartino, senior assistant manager for the city, said Elevations was chosen after a “competitive selection process.

“Elevations emerged as the preferred partner based on their high-quality products and exceptional customer service,” DiMartino said in a prepared statement. “As a fellow Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award winner, Elevations is committed to many of the same principles and values as we are at the city of Fort Collins.”

Elevations Credit Union has more than 125,000 members and manages more than $1.9 billion in assets.