Fort Collins chamber organizes regional Talent Summit

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct its first Talent Summit 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 8, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Loveland Hotel Conference Center.

The chamber will be joined by its partners, the Fort Collins Economic Health Department, Loveland Economic Development Department, Larimer County Economic Development Department, Larimer County Workforce Center, Loveland Chamber of Commerce, Northern Colorado Economic Alliance and United Way of Larimer County.

The workshop is meant to explore the issue of workforce skill shortages in Northern Colorado and to match employers with potential workers who may have the skills companies want.

“Under-employment and talent shortages are a growing problem,” said Ann Hutchison, chamber executive vice president. “With the Talent Summit, we hope to showcase interesting speakers and resources that help business be successful in finding new talent.”

The Talent Summit is part of the Align, Attract and Retain Talent initiative in the

chamber’s Northern Colorado Prospers Campaign. The mission is to support employers in finding, attracting and retaining the talent they need by connecting regional employers with residents and residents with better economic opportunities.

The Talent Summit agenda will include industry leader presentations, an employer resource fair and breakout sessions that will be valuable to employers.

The keynote presentation will be provided by Elisa Webb Hill from XYZ University. She is a workforce strategist and innovation expert, who previously held senior roles in innovation, marketing and global licensing for Kellogg’s, Coca-Cola and Federated Department Stores. Her presentation, titled “The Future of Work,” will focus on workforce indicators of change, how to position companies to be innovative and responsive to these changes to attract top talent and win in the marketplace.

The summit’s closing presentation will be from Zach Mercurio, author of “The Invisible Leader.”

Tickets are $20 and are available here.