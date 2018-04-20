DanoneWave changes name, achieves B Corp status

BROOMFIELD and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — One of the last vestiges of WhiteWave Foods Co. has been removed, as DanoneWave has dropped the “Wave” portion of its name, becoming simply Danone North America.

The company announced the change one year after French dairy company Danone completed its $12.5 billon acquisition of WhiteWave, a home-grown Boulder Valley company that produces iconic brands such as Silk products Horizon Organic milk.

“The company’s new name — Danone North America — represents an intention to continue its purpose journey with a single identity that’s easily recognizable to the many people who enjoy the beloved brands Danone North America makes,” the company said in a press release.

Danone also announced that it has achieved Certified B Corporation status, making it the largest Certified B Corp in the world, the company said. B Corporations use their business to help solve social and environmental problems and are certified by B Lab, a nonprofit.

“We are incredibly proud to officially join the B Corp movement today as Danone North America,” Mariano Lozano, CEO of Danone North America, said in a prepared statement. “Our new name better positions us as part of Danone, a forward-looking and unified global food and beverage company that demonstrates business success can be synonymous with building a healthier world through food.”