Lodgers in Loveland had top occupancy rate during March

DENVER — Lodgers in Loveland recorded 72.9 percent occupancy in March, the best rate among cities and areas in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado tracked by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

The association’s monthly Rocky Mountain Lodging Report released Thursday revealed occupancy rates for March of 71.6 percent in Greeley, 63 percent in Boulder, 59.5 percent in Longmont, 58 percent in Fort Collins and 39.4 percent in Estes Park.

For March, the average daily room rate in Estes Park was $151, Boulder, $145; U.S. Highway 36, $114; Loveland, $113; Longmont, $114; Fort Collins, $105; and Greeley, $94.

Statewide, the occupancy rate in March was 69 percent with an average daily room rate of $166.