Boulder Startup Week reveals schedule

BOULDER — Boulder Startup Week kicks off May 14, and organizers have debuted a schedule that brings several new tracks to the annual event.
The weeklong event, May 14-18, will bring Boulder’s entrepreneurial community together for a series of panels, talks, demonstrations and events.
Sponsored Content
Elevations Credit Union Opens Its Doors in Midtown Fort Collins
Member-owned not-for-profit Elevations Credit Union has a new branch in Midtown Fort Collins, featuring business bankers, commercial lenders and more.
Panels are broken up into interest tracks. New to the year’s schedule are tracks on aerospace, climate action, data science, finance, a founder-specific track and a track on sustainability. Mainstays are returning, such as the beer track, one for food, the cannabis track and a track of panels on robotics.
The week will also include several events, such as the Demo Day for the Boomtown accelerator, a pitch contest for nonprofits and the annual Founder Fights.
Boulder Startup Week is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can view the full schedule online.
Leave a Reply