Boulder Startup Week reveals schedule

BOULDER — Boulder Startup Week kicks off May 14, and organizers have debuted a schedule that brings several new tracks to the annual event.

The weeklong event, May 14-18, will bring Boulder’s entrepreneurial community together for a series of panels, talks, demonstrations and events.

Panels are broken up into interest tracks. New to the year’s schedule are tracks on aerospace, climate action, data science, finance, a founder-specific track and a track on sustainability. Mainstays are returning, such as the beer track, one for food, the cannabis track and a track of panels on robotics.

The week will also include several events, such as the Demo Day for the Boomtown accelerator, a pitch contest for nonprofits and the annual Founder Fights.

Boulder Startup Week is free and open to the public. Those interested in attending can view the full schedule online.