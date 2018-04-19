BBB recognizes 2018 Torch Awards for Ethics winners

LOVELAND — The InterMountain Record Center Inc., of Casper, Wyo., All Phase Restoration of Windsor and Group Publishing Inc. of Loveland were recognized for their ethical behavior at the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming Torch Awards for Ethics ceremony held Thursday.

The Larimer Humane Society was also recognized in the nonprofit category.

The BBB Torch Awards, now in their 20th year, recognize companies large and small using the Trust Principles:

T — Transformation at the top.

R — Reinforce and build.

U — Unite the team.

S — Steer performance.

T — Treasure people.

! — Enthusiastically reinvest.

“The principles are based on the premise that an organization’s leaders are the caretakers of the culture,” according to the criteria outlined for the awards. Maintaining trust with the public requires “character-rich action on the part of leadership,” the criteria says.

InterMountain Records won in the small-business category. It is the only certified records-management company in Wyoming, according to Jane Wait, owner, who accepted the award for InterMountain. The company employs multiple people with disabilities as part of its strategy to support people in the community.

All Phase Restoration, founded by Robert and Jeff Mauck, won in the medium-size category. Robert Mauck accepted the award. All Phase Restoration works in the disaster-recovery industry to help homeowners and businesses when floods and other disasters occur.

The large business recognized this year was Group Publishing, the Loveland-based publisher of faith-based materials for churches, youth groups and others. Thom and Joanie Schultz, company founders, were joined on stage by multiple employees. Thom Schultz spoke to the importance of nurturing a team environment at their business.

The Larimer Humane Society, represented by Judy Calhoun, executive director, accepted the award in the nonprofit category. The local organization recently moved into new quarters near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland.

Also recognized at Thursday’s luncheon were the first BBB Spark Award for Entrepreneurship winners.

The Spark awards recognize emerging entrepreneurial businesses whose leaders demonstrate a high level of character and generate an authentic culture that connects with the community.

Winners are: