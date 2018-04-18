Xcel Energy names Alice Jackson to lead Colorado operation

MINNEAPOLIS — Xcel Energy (Nasdaq: XEL) has named a new leader for its Colorado operation.

Alice Jackson will assume the position of president of Xcel Energy — Colorado, effective May 7. She replaces David Eves, who in February was promoted to executive vice president and group president for four utility operating companies.

Jackson most recently served as Xcel’s vice president for strategic revenue initiatives and managed government and stakeholder relations.

“Alice is a great leader and is outstanding at building relationships with key stakeholders, which will serve her well in her new role,” Ben Fowke, chairman, president and CEO of Xcel Energy, said in a prepared statement. “I am confident that her skills and experience will ensure continued success as we engage with stakeholders to transition to an even cleaner energy future.”