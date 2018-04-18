Ward Energy Partners sells assets in Adams, Weld counties

FORT COLLINS — Ward Energy Partners LLC, a Fort Collins-based oil-and-gas exploration company, has sold assets in Adams and Weld counties to an undisclosed buyer. The assets are prospective for the Codell and Niobrara reservoirs in the Denver-Julesburg basin in Colorado.

WEP was formed in July 2014 by Ward Petroleum Corp., a diversified exploration and production company based in Oklahoma and Colorado, and Trilantic Capital Management LP, a private equity firm based in New York and Texas.

“WEP has been a leading operator in the southern DJ Basin since formation in 2014, and we are pleased we have been able to demonstrate the tremendous potential in this exciting resource play,” Dave Stone, chief operating officer of WEP, said in a prepared statement. “Because of the deep technical expertise and impressive execution by the WEP team, we have been able to build a world class asset in Colorado.”

Evercore acted as a financial adviser to WEP on the transaction. Vinson & Elkins LLP acted as legal adviser.