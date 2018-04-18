Ritter joins Blackhorn Ventures as energy-strategy partner

BOULDER — Blackhorn Ventures LLC, a venture-capital firm based in Boulder, has added former Colorado governor Bill Ritter as a strategy partner.

Ritter will advise Blackhorn on energy investment and help build partnerships in Colorado.

Blackhorn Ventures, founded in 2016, funds companies that are using technology to create resource productivity.

“Companies that are driving resource efficiency through breakthroughs in engineering and science will lead the way in protecting our resources and driving growth,” Ritter said in a prepared statement.

Ritter was elected Colorado’s 41st governor in 2006. During his four-year term, Ritter established Colorado as a leader in clean energy through his New Energy Economy initiative.

After leaving the governor’s office, Ritter founded the Center for New Energy Economy at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, which works with state and federal policymakers to create clean-energy policy throughout the country.

Blackhorn founders Trevor Zimmerman, Philip O’Connor and Jack Fuchs believe Ritter’s expertise will be critical in helping the company identify investments and partnerships in the future.

O’Connor said Ritter recognizes the critical role entrepreneurs play in the advancement of industries.

“Gov. Ritter was an early proponent of energy-market transformation here in Colorado, and now he continues to be a national leader on policy and business-related issues supporting innovation around sustainability,” said Melissa Cheong, chief investment officer at Zoma Capital, an investor in Blackhorn.

Since June 2017, Blackhorn has invested approximately $10 million in companies that are reshaping industrial resource efficiency.