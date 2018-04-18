Confluent Development delivers MedExpress clinic in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Denver-based real estate investment and development firm Confluent Development LLC has teamed up with MedExpress, delivering an urgent-care clinic in Fort Collins.

The project was first announced last August.

Confluent Development served as the owner and developer for the adaptive reuse project, which converted a former Ruby Tuesday restaurant into the urgent care facility at 110 E. Boardwalk Drive.

The 4,647-square-foot single-story facility is built to meet MedExpress’ prototypical design. Pieper O’Brien Herr Architects, which has offices in Atlanta and Pittsburgh, and NeuMark Commercial Builders LLC in Fort Collins, served as the architect and general contractor for the project.