Biodesix presents data about its blood tests to cancer association

BOULDER — Life-science firm Biodesix Inc. on Wednesday presented data about one of its blood tests for cancer patients at the American Association for Cancer Research’s annual meeting in Chicago.

The Boulder-based company said its blood-based molecular test can detect variants in the blood of patients with lung cancer, that could speed the development of and patient access to effective therapies.

“We expect to facilitate more clinical studies by our partners,” said David Brunel, Biodesix’s chief executive.

The company’s platform has been used in a study by Astra-Zeneca; study findings were presented in June at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.