McWhinney to start on its 3rd industrial building at Centerra

LOVELAND — McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. on Monday said it will break ground this month on a 123,000-square-foot industrial building at Centerra Industrial Park in Loveland.

The building will be the third and largest of McWhinney’s industrial offerings in the 13-acre park. The park is located at Rocky Mountain Avenue and East 37th Street near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport. The park is within Centerra, the company’s 3,000-acre master-planned community,

The Loveland- and Denver-based real estate developer has built two approximately 84,000-square-foot industrial buildings in the park, one in 2016 and one in 2017.

The latest building will include 24-foot-clear heights, dock-high loading, ESFR sprinklers and flexible space configurations. McWhinney expects the project to be completed in January of 2019.

“We admire and are in full support of McWhinney’s efforts to attract new businesses to the region,” Andy Montgomery, chief executive of the Northern Colorado Economic Alliance, said in a prepared statement released by McWhinney. “We see there is a large gap to fill in the industrial space market, and this development certainly gets us moving in the right direction.

Ashley Stiles, vice president of development for McWhinney, said in the statement that the company is “continuing to be responsive to the needs of the market while also staying intently focused on delivering a high-quality project.”

The industrial park is near more than 30 restaurants, 1.5 million square feet of retail space, three hotels, a health club, pre-K-8 grade STEAM school and high school, and miles of trails and open space. The site offers direct access to Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 34, regional access to Interstate 80 and Interstate 70 and proximity to Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

In a separate announcement made Monday, McWhinney said Toddy LLC, which leased half of the first building last year, will be moving to the second building at 5135 E. 37th St. this summer and will occupy the entire 83,890 square feet to accommodate both its domestic and international growth. Toddy LLC makes the Toddy Cold Brew Coffee System.

Mike Eyer and Jim Bolt of CBRE, along with Kyle Lundy of C3 Real Estate Solutions, represented McWhinney in the transaction.