Join Us for the Down & Derby Party – May 5, 2018

RBC Wealth Management’s Down & Derby Party celebrates all the pageantry and excitement of “the most exciting two minutes in sports”, the Kentucky Derby. The 9th annual party is scheduled for May 5, 2018 from 2p-6p. The Big Red Barn at Highland Meadows is transformed into Churchill Downs and a live feed of the actual race brings the action center stage.

This must-attend party includes tastiest of Southern fare, beverages, games and the exciting Derby hat contest. Of course, the traditional Mint Julep is provided. The Run for the Roses Raffle is available to purchase which gives the patron the chance to win a variety of prize packages, including a trip to the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Two ticket levels are available. The Patron ticket entitles you to entry and access to the general viewing area, beverages, food and valet parking. Ticket price is $125. With the $250 VIP ticket you receive entry, a private viewing area and own bars including premium cocktails and event keepsake. Covered and patio seating along with waitresses for drinks and appetizers round out the royal treatment. Valet parking is also provided. Both tickets must be purchased online at www.downandderbyparty.com. This is a 21+ event.

This fundraiser for Northern Colorado United in Youth (NOCO Unify) benefits children in communities throughout Northern Colorado. Besides the raffle, auction items from sports memorabilia to trips can be bid on. This year’s primary charities are: Respite Care Inc., “I Have a Dream” Foundation, Life Stories Child & Family Advocacy and The Matthews House.

Northern Colorado United in Youth (formerly NOCO 20/30) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization comprised of business leaders between the ages of 20 and 39 that are focused on raising money for disadvantaged children.

Through philanthropy, the organization provides opportunities to young and emerging leaders for personal growth, leadership development, and a sense of community. By engaging young community leaders in philanthropy earlier in life, we aim to enhance the base for this community service throughout the northern Colorado region. Since our inception in 2007, we have granted over $3,000,000 for local youth charities. Help the community by purchasing tickets for RBC Wealth Management’s Down and Derby Party at www.downandderbyparty.com. Tickets cannot be purchased at the door and usually sells out.