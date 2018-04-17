Iconic Brown Palace Hotel sold to undisclosed buyer

DENVER — The Brown Palace Hotel, located at 17th Street and Broadway in downtown Denver, has a new owner.

That’s according to the Denver Business Journal, citing an internal email sent to employees of the iconic property. HEI Hotels & Resorts of Norwalk, Conn., will take over management of the hotel in June.

A source familiar with the deal told the Denver Business Journal that the buyer is Crescent Real Estate Holdings LLC of Dallas. Crescent has acquired many properties in Boulder. In March 2017, Crescent joined with Goldman Sachs and Lionstone Investments to acquire 22 properties in Flatiron Park for $170 million.

In June, Crescent sold 27 buildings in the Campus at Longmont to Balfour Pacific Capital Inc. for $69.6 million.