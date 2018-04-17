Grant Farms CSA in Wellington files for bankruptcy

WELLINGTON — Grant Farms CSA Inc., which shut down its operations in December, has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Wellington-based Grant Farms CSA, or community-supported agriculture, owner Michael Bartolomenti, filed for Chapter 7 on April 12. He listed $1.1 million of total liabilities. Total assets are about $17,000.

Grant Farms CSA has about 16 priority creditors right now, including almost $13,000 to previous owner Andrew Grant. The farm also owes the Colorado Department of Revenue more than $16,000 and more than $7,000 to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Unemployment Insurance Employer Services. The Internal Revenue Service is owed about $149,000. Bartolomenti is also a creditor for $12,850.

There are also 50 nonpriority creditors, including another claim for Andrew Grant with $124,000 in unpaid wages. Bartolomenti is listed as a non-priority creditor for nearly $174,000 in unpaid wages and funds advanced to Grant Farms CSA Inc.

In previous iterations and under previous owners, Grant Farms has filed for bankruptcy, according to the Coloradoan, which first reported the story of the latest filing. The farm filed its third bankruptcy in 2013, for which it owned $10 million to 200 creditors and was liquidated. It came back as Sixdog Farms CSA, down from 2,000 acres to 20 acres. It was owned by Nick DiGiorgio Jr., who is owed $139,000 as a non-priority creditor, according to the filing. Sixdog Farms CSA LLCA was voluntarily dissolved on March 1, 2018, according to a Colorado Secretary of State filing.

Grant Farms CSA was incorporated in 2015 with Bartolomenti leading the operation.

Grant Farms was the first certified organic farm in Colorado and a leader in community supported agriculture.

A meeting of creditors is set for 10:30 a.m. on May 18 at the Larimer County Courthouse.