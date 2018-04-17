Galvanize raises $5M in private funding

DENVER — Galvanize, the Denver-based coworking and coding school, has raised $5 million from investors, out of a $10 million goal.

That’s according to BusinessDen, citing a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Galvanize operates eight locations, including two locations in Denver and one in Boulder. The company closed its Fort Collins location in 2016.

The company recently named Alfonso Rosabal as CEO, replacing Jim Deters, who stepped down in July 2017.