Chauncey Billups joins redevelopment of historic Rossonian Hotel in Denver’s Five Points

DENVER — Chauncey Billups, a basketball star with George Washington High School, the University of Colorado Boulder and the Denver Nuggets, will invest in the proposed redevelopment of the Rossonian Hotel in Five Points.

The Denver Post reports that Billups will join with Palisade Partners, which owns the property at 26th and Welton streets in Denver. The redevelopment includes a 41-room boutique hotel with a basement jazz club, restaurant and lounge to be called Chauncey’s.

Palisade also intends to add a fourth story to the structure, with seven rooms. The addition would be set back 15 feet to make it invisible from the street.