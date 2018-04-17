CGRS lands expanded FoCo environmental-services contract

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins has selected longstanding local company CGRS Inc. to support general environmental-service needs for the next five years.

The contract expands on previous projects CGRS had with the city in which CGRS performed petroleum-related fueling compliance and environmental services, including hydraulic or transformer oil release and assistance with removing orphan tanks. Under the new general environmental service contract, the city may call on CGRS if it requires:

Site remediation.

Vapor, soil and air quality assessments.

Remedial technology design selection and implementation.

Regulatory-compliance assistance.

Environmental auditing.

Human health- and environmental-risk assessment.

Air-quality permitting, monitoring, modeling and compliance.

Litigation support.

Emergency response to hazardous spills, leaks, tank rollovers and more.

“We’re proud to be a member of the Fort Collins community and proud to provide consulting services for the city of Fort Collins on their environmental issues,” said Glen Vallance, associate hydrologist with CGRS, in a prepared statement.

While the city doesn’t give preference to local companies, he noted that choosing Fort Collins-based CGRS, founded in 1987, means tax dollars will re-circulate in the local economy and result in fewer travel expenses and emissions when CGRS responds to a call.