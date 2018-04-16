Zayo Group expands U.K. data-center presence with new facility near London

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) plans to build a new 30,000-square-foot data center in Feltham, United Kingdom, in the London metropolitan area. The zColo facility will provide 3.6 megawatts of critical power, the company said in a press release.

Zayo said the new data center is driven by a commitment from a major anchor tenant and strong demand in the United Kingdom. The project will be located at the confluence of the United Kingdom’s major telecom networks and provides extensive interconnectivity, as well as access to Zayo’s global fiber backbone.

Boulder-based Zayo provides fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure services to companies worldwide.