SiteStone to build new facility, half built-to-suit for Iowa company

LOVELAND — SiteStone Land Development is renaming the former Lego and Teledyne WaterPik plant property, located at 609 SW 14th St., and building a 51,000 square-foot manufacturing and warehousing plant.

The site will be called SouthStone SW. The new building will be built on excess property north of the existing building.

Barton Solvents of Des Moines, Iowa, has signed a lease in the new building and will occupy 26,000 square feet of space later this year. That space will be “built to suit” for Barton. The remaining space will be marketed for lease.

SiteStone purchased the 135,000 square-foot building in June 2007 after Teledyne Water Pik moved out. The building has been leased through “built-to-suit” spaces for companies like Vergent Products, Colorado vNet and ThermTech. Rise Broadband, Relevant Play and Genesis Hospitality now occupy the former ThermTech and Colorado vNet spaces.

Barton makes products like silicones, plasticizers, wetting agents, food grade mineral oils and epoxy resin systems. The Loveland location will be Barton’s seventh and will serve the western edge of its customer base.