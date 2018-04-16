Last chance to register for Women of Distinction breakfast

LOVELAND — The deadline to register for the Northern Colorado Women of Distinction event will be Tuesday at noon.

Eleven women of distinction will be recognized at the breakfast event that begins 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Embassy Suites in east Loveland. Information about the event and the honorees can be found here.

This year’s honorees and their business affiliations are:

Tracy Axton, FMS Bank.

Heidi Hostetter, H2 Manufacturing Solutions.

Christine Chin, CSU College of Business.

Maya Jairam, KRFC.

Julie Cozad, Weld County.

Dr. Lesley Clark Brooks, Sunrise Community Health.

Susan Jessup, Sylvan Dale Ranch.

Michelle Kempema, Colorado Model Railroad Museum.

Lisa Taylor, Immigrant and Refugee Center of NoCo.

Nanci Garnand, Re/Max Eagle Rock.

Tiffany Williamson, Safebuilt LLC.

Tickets cost $64.49. Tables of eight are also available for this event. Contact Nic Morse to purchase tables. He can be reached at nmorse@bizwest.com or by calling 970-672-6229.

Women of Distinction, a BizWest award and event, recognizes women for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.