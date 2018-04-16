Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Last chance to register for Women of Distinction breakfast

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND — The deadline to register for the Northern Colorado Women of Distinction event will be Tuesday at noon.

Eleven women of distinction will be recognized at the breakfast event that begins 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Embassy Suites in east Loveland. Information about the event and the honorees can be found here.

This year’s honorees and their business affiliations are:

  • Tracy Axton, FMS Bank.
  • Heidi Hostetter, H2 Manufacturing Solutions.
  • Christine Chin, CSU College of Business.
  • Maya Jairam, KRFC.
  • Julie Cozad, Weld County.
  • Dr. Lesley Clark Brooks, Sunrise Community Health.
  • Susan Jessup, Sylvan Dale Ranch.
  • Michelle Kempema, Colorado Model Railroad Museum.
  • Lisa Taylor, Immigrant and Refugee Center of NoCo.
  • Nanci Garnand, Re/Max Eagle Rock.
  • Tiffany Williamson, Safebuilt LLC.

Tickets cost $64.49. Tables of eight are also available for this event. Contact Nic Morse to purchase tables. He can be reached at nmorse@bizwest.com or by calling 970-672-6229.

Women of Distinction, a BizWest award and event, recognizes women for their achievements in business, philanthropic and government organizations.

 



 

