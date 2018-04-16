King Soopers parent Kroger adding 11,000 jobs

CINCINNATI — King Soopers parent The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) plans to hire 11,000 workers nationwide, including 2,000 management positions. It’s unclear how many of the jobs will be added in Colorado.

The hirings come after the company created 10,000 new jobs in 2017 and 12,000 in 2016, the company said in a press release. “These figures do not include jobs created as a result of capital investment, such as temporary construction jobs, nor do they include increases due to the company’s mergers,” the company said. Kroger employs almost half a million people.

Kroger also intends to spend $500 million on employee wages, training and development over the next three years. Anyone interested in a position can apply online.