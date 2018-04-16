Boulder apparel company raises $4 million in debt offering

BOULDER — Wear Pact LLC, a Boulder-based apparel company, raised $4 million in capital.

The company raised $4 million in a debt offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11.

The company also raised funds by offering convertible promissory notes and equity securities available upon conversion. The date of first sale was Feb. 2, 2018.

Wear Pact previously did business as Cannonball Pact LLC. The company did not respond to a request for more information regarding the capital raise.

The company specializes in clothing made from certified organic cotton, according to its website.