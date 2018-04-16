4,000-job Parker media-production campus on hold as developers seek new location

PARKER — A proposed 70-acre media-production campus that would have generated 4,000 jobs is on hold, as developers seek a new location for the project.

The Denver Business Journal reports that developers of the Redbarre media campus have cancelled plans to build the project in the Compark development in Parker due to “an impasse” with the landowner. The Redbarre development was announced last summer and would include 1.9 million square feet of office and retail space, with recording studios, a data center, a sound stage and outdoor performance area.

The campus was intended to attract production of movies, television shows and video games to the Denver area. The project was planned to be located near E-470 and Chambers Road.