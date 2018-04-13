Office Evolution opening coworking space in Longmont

LONGMONT — Louisville-based Office Evolution is opening a coworking space in Longmont, the company’s 13th location in Colorado.

The 6,500-square-foot center at 1979 S. Hover St., Suite 200, will offer coworking space, private offices and business services with 24/7 access.

Tenants can choose from several packages that include business mailing and telephone answering services and administrative support. Rental options include hourly, daily, month-to-month and longer-term leases.

The center has 21 private furnished offices, a coworking business lounge, two conference rooms that can accommodate from four to 10 people, a community kitchen, and a micro-market that offers snacks, drinks and office essentials.

Office Evolution has 42 open locations and another 29 under development, and has awarded franchises for another 66 locations throughout the United States.

A grand opening to tour the facility is scheduled from 3:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 17. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will start at 4 p.m. Register to attend the event by clicking Longmont Grand Opening.