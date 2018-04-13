The Group ranks among nation’s top-producing residential brokerages

FORT COLLINS — The Group Inc. Real Estate, a residential real estate brokerage based in Fort Collins, is ranked 113th among brokerages in the United States based on sales volume, according to an industry performance survey conducted by RISMedia.

RISMedia’s 30th Annual Power Broker Report ranked the top 500 brokerages out of approximately 84,000 brokerages nationwide that responded to the survey.

In 2017, The Group recorded $1.878 billion in transaction volume, or 46 percent of all dollar volume in Northern Colorado. It also recorded 4,740 transaction sides.

Colorado brokerages ranked ahead of The Group on the RISMedia list are Re/max Alliance/Equity Group in Denver, No. 13; LIV/Sierra/Summit Sotheby’s International Realty in Denver, No. 16; Re/max Professional in Lakewood, No. 72; and Keller Williams Realty Brian Smith Management in Denver, No. 101.

Also, The Group, established in 1976, is the the largest independent brokerage in Colorado, based on volume and the number of sides, according to industry analyst RealTrends’ annual Real Trends 500 report. A transaction side can either be the selling or buying side of a real estate transaction. If the agent worked as both the buyer and seller’s agent, that would count as two transaction sides.

The Group’s president, Brandon Wells, attributed the firm’s success to a deep understanding of the Northern Colorado market; streamlined systems that keep transaction details from falling through the cracks; and a having a network of related companies, including Ninja Selling, The Group Mortgage and The Group Guaranteed Title Insurance, that support The Group’s partners.

The Group is an employee-owned firm with six locations and more than 200 partners.