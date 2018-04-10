Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

Spaces’ new co-working offices at 8181 Arista Place in Broomfield. Spaces is a concept of Regus Office. Courtesy Wiens Capital Management

Spaces leases 30,000 square feet in Broomfield for co-working

By Doug Storum — 

BROOMFIELD —  Spaces, a co-working office concept from Regus Office, has leased 30,000 square feet of space in a Class A office building in Broomfield.

The 90,000-square foot building at 8181 Arista Place was recently built on speculation by Wiens Capital Management. Highlights of the Spaces location include a ground floor entry, meeting rooms, outdoor patio, internal connecting staircase and 5th floor balcony and roof deck.

“Spaces saw the opportunity to create a unique co-working location at Arista that reflects the culture of innovation of the surrounding area,” said Tricia Kuszak, Spaces’ site manager.  “The move to Arista demonstrates Spaces’ long-term commitment to investing in our clients.”

The location is near restaurants, a hotel, entertainment and the RTD transit hub along the U.S. 36 corridor.

The building is now 97 percent leased. Other tenants include SpotX, Spenga and the Denver Restorative Dentistry.

 



 

