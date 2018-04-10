PVREA elects board at annual meeting

LOVELAND — A new board member was elected and three incumbents were returned to the board in Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association’s annual election of board members on Monday.

More than 1,200 people of the member-owned cooperative gathered at the organization’s 79th annual meeting to cast ballots. The meeting was at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Loveland.

Four director positions were up for election in 2018: one in Boulder County and three in Larimer County. The membership elected incumbent Ron Sutherland to serve a four-year term in Boulder County. Bryan D. Ehrlich is welcomed as a new board member to serve a four-year term in Larimer County. Incumbents James F. Fender and Rick Johnson were re-elected to serve four-year terms in Larimer County.

“The annual meeting is our main event to which we look forward every year. We enjoy engaging with our members, sharing the successes and challenges of our co-op and reporting on what we’re planning for the future that will best serve the membership,” Jeff Wadsworth, PVREA president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “We were pleased to have so many members attend and engage with us.”

Wadsworth spoke about the PVREA’s focus on the future regarding affordable rates, reliability, renewable energy, and upcoming new programs. Board Chair Rick Johnson shared about the co-op’s recent micro hydropower project near Kersey. Members also received reports from the Colorado Rural Electric Association, PVREA’s trade association, and Tri-State Generation and Transmission, PVREA’s wholesale power supplier.

The cooperative’s 2017 annual report can be found online at www.pvrea.coop.

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving nearly 42,000 homes and businesses in Boulder, Larimer and Weld counties in Northern Colorado.