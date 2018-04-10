MinuteKEY receives patent for self-service kiosks

BOULDER — Boulder company minuteKEY, which produces self-service key-cutting kiosks, has received U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approval of its technology patent.

The patent is titled “Self-service Key Duplicating Machine with Automatic Key Model Identification System.” It is the 15th patent that the company has secured. The patent covers a method of duplicating a key including storing key blanks in a machine, receiving a master key, automatically detecting the cross-sectional profile of the master key, automatically selecting the appropriate blank key based on the profile match and automatically cutting the blank key to duplicate a key tooth pattern of the master key.

“This patent protection is a significant milestone for minuteKEY,” said Randy Fagundo, CEO of minuteKEY, in a prepared statement. “This patent will protect minuteKEY’s valuable intellectual property for a substantial length of time and ensures that our company and investors will benefit as we continue to grow and innovate,” he said.

The company’s kiosks in use throughout the United States and Canada use robotics technology and intellectual property protected by the patent. The company’s fully automated key duplication service has substantially grown in popularity since its introduction in 2010 and today there are more than 3,600 minuteKEY kiosks in the marketplace.

Inventors of the minuteKEY key duplication technology named in the patent include Daniel Freeman and Ari Freeman.