Companies from NoCo, Boulder Valley win manufacturing awards

Companies from Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland were all named winners for the 2018 Colorado Manufacturing Awards, which named companies across 10 industry categories for excellence in manufacturing.

Manes Machine from Fort Collins was recognized as an Outstanding Contract Manufacturer.

Left Hand Brewing in Longmont was recognized as an Outstanding Brewer.

Loveland-based Lightning Systems was named Outstanding Energy/ Environment Manufacturer.

The Colorado Manufacturing Awards are presented by CompanyWeek and Manufacturer’s Edge.

They were selected from 30 finalists, which included companies from Boulder, Louisville and Broomfield. Finalists were selected because of business success, manufacturing acumen and commitment to Colorado’s manufacturing industry, which contributes about $47 billion to the state’s GDP and supports 441,000 jobs.

The winners in each category were: