Boulder Energy Challenge winning startup launches platform

BOULDER — EVMatch, the electric vehicle charging platform that connects drivers with nearby private chargers, is launching in Boulder.

The company, a winner of the Boulder Energy Challenge, is recruiting homeowners to sign up as “hosts” who can rent their outlets or chargers.

Because of a $50,000 grant EVMatch won from the Boulder Energy Challenge, the company is offering $200 off the cost of installing electric vehicle charging stations for the first 40 hosts who join the network.

The city has also added several new charging stations throughout Boulder, including a charging station for street parking near Boulder Junction.

“Having a charging station next to on-street parking spaces is important in an area like Boulder Junction, where residents may not have a private parking space to charge and where people make short trips to visit businesses,” Gerrit Slatter, principal engineer for the city’s Transportation Capital Projects, said in a prepared statement. “Since this is the first of its kind in Boulder, we’ll be studying its performance and usage to determine whether similar stations can be incorporated into future construction projects.”

There are now 140 public charging stations within 10 miles of downtown Boulder, nearly 50 of which are public stations operated by the city.

Those interested in using EVMatch can sign up on its website or download its app in the Apple and Google app stores.